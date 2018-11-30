Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greame Mickelberg has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.
Greame Mickelberg has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. John McCutcheon
Politics

MP's dad to fight for reduced charge

Stuart Cumming
by
30th Nov 2018 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWYERS for fatal crash accused Graeme Mickelberg will apply to have his charge reduced.

Mr Mickelberg, the father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg, was driving a red Toyota Prado that was involved in a crash with a silver Mazda at Eumundi on June 24.

Holiday-maker Jamie Bird, 44, died and his son was injured after their Mazda crashed into a gully beside Eumundi Noosa Rd as a result of the impact.

Mr Mickelberg, 65, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He was not in Maroochydore Magistrates Court when the charge was mentioned on Friday.

Solicitor Rose Killip told Magistrate Rod Madsen her office would be making an application to the prosecution.

"What about?" Mr Madsen asked.

"A reduction of the charge?"

"It is Your Honour," Ms Killip replied.

She said she expected the submission would be made in coming weeks but didn't go into further detail.

Mr Madsen continued Mr Mickelberg's bail and said he would not be required to appear when the charge was next mentioned on January 25 next year.

brent mickelberg crime dangerous driving greame michelberg maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    12 Gympie events that will get you into the Christmas spirit

    premium_icon 12 Gympie events that will get you into the Christmas spirit

    News THERE'S lots of events taking place this month to get you and your family into the festive season.

    • 30th Nov 2018 6:33 PM
    FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

    premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

    News Faces of the firefighters on the frontline

    10 Gympie trekkers unite for Australia's biggest killer

    premium_icon 10 Gympie trekkers unite for Australia's biggest killer

    News Gympie trekkers unite for answers into deadly disease.

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:45 PM
    Blade hidden in orange in vile animal cruelty attempt

    premium_icon Blade hidden in orange in vile animal cruelty attempt

    News Gympie woman shocked by attempt to harm her puppy.

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:18 PM

    Local Partners