MP's criticism of Gympie council undeserved says councillor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY CR DAN STEWART

LATELY our state member for Gympie has been rather negative and making knee-jerk comments complaining about knee-jerk reactions from council, including about waste management. His image seems to be of councillors in board meetings who do not get out to listen.

As a councillor I listened in the middle of last year to residents who complained about our waste management charges.

Council spent about a year debating our waste management fees and charges, and how to ensure our tips and transfer stations are safe and environmentally friendly.

It is fine for various residents to disagree with the decisions council made. But the decisions were not "knee-jerk reactions".

Most residents will pay less for waste management services.

Those who create more waste, and therefore cost council and the community more, will pay more. Residents have told me that is fair.

Great things are happening in our community. It is a privilege to work with council staff, organisations and individuals to help build a better community.

Wednesday night it was fantastic to announce which local artists, young, old and in between, won awards in the Rush Art Festival.

This was possible because council and community work together to help build a vibrant arts community.

A couple of months ago many hundreds of children and parents enjoyed Little Kids Day Out.

This occurred due to vision of teachers and others in our community that our young children can do better. The event received $10 000 funding from the state Labor government and assistance from council.

It is easy to throw away lines about "knee-jerk reactions" and making uninformed complaints.

It is far better to work co-operatively across governments, businesses, groups and individuals to make Gympie an even better community.

Cr Dan Stewart,

East Deep Creek