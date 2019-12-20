Menu
A $2 billion widnfarm is proposed for the region, but Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien says there are still a lot of unanswered questions.
MP: State’s $2B wind farm missing a lot of details

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A PROPOSAL to build a $2 billion wind farm has come under fire from Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien, who said the State Government’s plan was missing a lot of details.

Moe than 400 construction jobs could sweep into the region as part of a proposed $2 billion wind farm in the region – but not everyone is sold on the plan.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm Cleansight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed building 226 wind turbines on plantations between Gympie and Maryborough.

HQPlantations owns and manages the plantations, which are on land under license from the state.

More than 200 wind turbines are proposed to be built between Gympie and Maryborough.
But Mr O’Brien said there was a distinct lack of detail on the plan.

“There’s scant detail available on the giant wind turbine concept, but already there are many questions: who will fund it, who will underwrite it, where will it be located, the environmental impact, the impact on existing land users and neighbours, the impact on birds and wildlife, the impact on network stability, the fire risk, will the jobs go to locals, who will own it, who will operate it, when will construction finish, when will it be operational, its expected operational life, and will Australian taxpayer and electricity consumer generated subsidies be sent to foreign investors?” he said.

“So far the Queensland Government has failed to consult with our community. It must provide everyone and the media with a comprehensive briefing on the proposal and tell us what it will end up costing taxpayers.

“Queensland Labor has tried to dud our community before – they need to provide us with much more detailed information.”

The project is expected to deliver more than 400 construction jobs.
“The last time the State Labor Government came up with an infrastructure idea for Gympie it wanted to flood the Mary Valley,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said the plan had the “makings of another failed idea from the hopeless Palaszczuk-Trad Labor Government”.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said this week the Forest Wind project could create about 440 construction jobs and boost renewables supply for the state’s future energy needs.

“This would be one the largest grid-connected wind farms in the southern hemisphere,” Mr Dick said. “The wind farm would generate approximately 1200 megawatts at capacity, which will power more than 550,000 homes.”

The project is now moving to a “detailed assessment stage”, he said.

