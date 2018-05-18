MP slams uni grant cuts crippling regional education

FREEZE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, whose federal electorate takes in northern parts of the Sunshine Coast, has called for an end to the Turnbull Government freeze on funding to regional universities.

A FEDERAL Government MP has called on the Coalition to address the unintended consequences of its funding freeze on universities.

Wide Bay Nationals MP Llew O'Brien said while he agreed with the principle to rein in spending, in practice it would rob the university of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus of federal-funded places for nurses desperately needed in the region.

Mr O'Brien said the freeze would have little impact on the older "sandstone” universities who had large numbers of fee-paying foreign students.

However regional universities like USC, which had business plans to grow and had done great work in developing campuses in areas like Fraser Coast, would be hard hit.

The Fraser Coast had the second-lowest rate of tertiary education in the country.

"They're halfway through a three-year plan and now have a funding freeze,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Obviously USC would have to find money from somewhere to keep positions open. The last thing I want is for them to have to take places from the Sunshine Coast to remedy the problem.”

Mr O'Brien said the most expensive courses like nursing, which benefited areas like the Fraser and Sunshine Coasts with their ageing and growing ageing populations, would be hardest hit.

"Everyone knows economic conditions have improved with higher global commodity prices and fiscal discipline,” he said.

"I'm just asking for the Government to show some love to the regions.”

The Commonwealth Grant Scheme freeze was announced in the Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook in December 2017 and took effect from January 1 this year.

"In the time since the freeze was announced I've been meeting with the Vice Chancellor of USC, Professor Greg Hill, and communicating USC's concerns about the impact of the freeze on the university to the Government,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The freeze has had the real effect of cutting funding to USC which is going to result in a cut to the number of nursing degree places it will offer at Hervey Bay in the next semester, beginning in July.

"It's important that we train more nurses, not less, and it's also important that they are trained locally, to care for our aging population.

"The recent budget included a $5 billion boost to aged care, confirming an extra 20,000 home care places and an extra 13,500 residential care places. This alone will support a strong demand for more and more nurses.”

Mr O'Brien said nursing is a great career path, giving people a degree they can bank on that will also help to tackle the Wide Bay region's high unemployment rate.