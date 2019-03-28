Menu
Rob Molhoek (centre) with fellow Liberal National MPs on the Gold Coast
Politics

MP reveals sexual abuse as a child

by Jack McKay
28th Mar 2019 5:18 AM
A QUEENSLAND MP has revealed he was sexually abused as a child, during a debate in State Parliament where the LNP made renewed calls for a public child sex offender registry.

During his contribution to the debate, LNP Member for Southport Rob Molhoek said one of his father's clients had abused him in 1969 when he was 10 years old.

"I thank God that it only happened once," he told the House.

"It wasn't until 1998 that it occurred to me maybe I should do something about that.

"I actually went across to the Surfers Paradise police station, then as an adult.

"And I went and reported it, because I thought if they've got other evidence on this particular person, it might just be my testimony that actually helps bring this perpetrator to justice."

Mr Molhoek said he was pleased to find out the person had since died.

He said in the interests of protecting children, families should know where paedophiles and sex offenders were living.

The government voted down the LNP's motion, with many Labor MPs claiming in the debate that Queensland already had the toughest sex offender legislation in Australia.

