Gympie MP Tony Perrett
Gympie MP Tony Perrett
News

MP recants 'deliberate fabrication' comment re Imbil plan

by LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM GYMPIE MP TONY PERRETT
3rd Sep 2019 12:01 AM
A LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM TONY PERRETT

I REFER to the news article of August 21 in The Gympie Times Absurd Imbil forest proposal would decimate industry: Perrett in which I called on the State Government to immediately reject the proposal to close up pine plantations.

Greg Roberts
Greg Roberts Patrick Woods

My comments were in reference to The Gympie Times article of August 20, Radical plan for 21,000ha of Imbil Forest State Government considers pitch to turn long-time logging planation into rainforest which states that the proposal was made by journalist and naturalist Greg Roberts.

I am publicly withdrawing my comment that the proposal is based on "deliberate fabrications” and to clarify that that I didn't personally direct my comments at Greg Roberts.

TONY PERRETT MP,

OPPOSITION SPOKESMAN FOR AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT AND FISHERIES AND FORESTRY

imbil state forest letters letters to the editor state forest tony perrett
Gympie Times

