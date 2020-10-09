Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The LNP will prioritise funding for flashing lights outside Kilkivan State School
The LNP will prioritise funding for flashing lights outside Kilkivan State School
News

MP promises flashing lights for busy Gympie region school

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said installing flashing lights for a dangerous Gympie region school zone will be a “priority” if the LNP win government at the upcoming state election.

This week Mrs Frecklington announced she will secure funding for flashing safety lights at Kilkivan State School, after road safety concerns were raised by the community.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Concerns were raised about heavy vehicles ‘overshooting’ the 90 degree bend in the Wide Bay Highway in Kilkivan when travelling west, causing them to approach the school zone at high speeds,” Mrs Frecklington said.

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Kilkivan State School student Audrey.
LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Kilkivan State School student Audrey.

“With the school crossing located not far from the highway, it’s important that drivers are aware they are entering an area where children and families cross the road.”

She said there had been several near-misses outside the school, and the flashing lights would help drivers realise they were approaching a school zone, greatly improving pedestrian safety.

“Some schools have missed out on these lights – including Kilkivan State School,” she said.

“An LNP Government will make funding these lights a priority for Kilkivan State School.”

deb frecklington kilkivan state school queensland election 2020 school zone
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Premium Content Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Politics Major airline and tourism executives from across the trans-Tasman have hit out at Queensland’s border closure, declaring it ‘a disaster’ and ‘nothing to do with...

        Gympie revisits the glory days of steam

        Premium Content Gympie revisits the glory days of steam

        News To celebrate Steam Fest, taking place at the Gympie Gold Mining Museum, Gympie’s...

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month

        Nightmare Bruce Hwy commute after caravan rollover

        Premium Content Nightmare Bruce Hwy commute after caravan rollover

        News Traffic was at a standstill after a caravan rollover this morning