MP promises flashing lights for busy Gympie region school

The LNP will prioritise funding for flashing lights outside Kilkivan State School

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said installing flashing lights for a dangerous Gympie region school zone will be a “priority” if the LNP win government at the upcoming state election.

This week Mrs Frecklington announced she will secure funding for flashing safety lights at Kilkivan State School, after road safety concerns were raised by the community.

“Concerns were raised about heavy vehicles ‘overshooting’ the 90 degree bend in the Wide Bay Highway in Kilkivan when travelling west, causing them to approach the school zone at high speeds,” Mrs Frecklington said.

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Kilkivan State School student Audrey.

“With the school crossing located not far from the highway, it’s important that drivers are aware they are entering an area where children and families cross the road.”

She said there had been several near-misses outside the school, and the flashing lights would help drivers realise they were approaching a school zone, greatly improving pedestrian safety.

“Some schools have missed out on these lights – including Kilkivan State School,” she said.

“An LNP Government will make funding these lights a priority for Kilkivan State School.”