Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Wind farm claim: MP 'did nothing' about concerns of locals

Christian Berechree
11th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRUCE SAUNDERS has been accused of doing nothing about concerns raised by locals living near the site of a proposed $2 billion wind farm. 

The claim came in a report from the State Development, Tourism, Innovation and

Manufacturing Committee on the Forest Wind Farm Development Bill.

Mr Saunders was called out in a Statement of Reservation attached to the report.

"The Forest Wind project is a major proposed development in the Gympie and Fraser Coast

local government areas. If undertaken, the project will have a significant and lasting impact

upon residents, businesses and visitors," the statement reads.

The $2 billion renewable energy project is proposed to be built on timber plantation land between Maryborough and Gympie.

"Any project of this scale and impact needs to be undertaken with the support of the local

community. Unfortunately, instead of working with the community, it is our opinion the

committee's consideration of the proposed Bill has revealed that the Palaszczuk Labor Government has been progressing this project for three years in secret.

"We note that Labor's Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders MP appears to have done nothing to represent the concerns of residents on this project.

"Instead of being Maryborough's representative in Brisbane, Labor's Bruce Saunders is clearly the Queensland Labor Party's Brisbane representative in Maryborough."

Mr Saunders declined to comment on the report or the claims made.

More Stories

bruce saunders fcdevelopment fcpolitics forest wind farm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed

        This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed

        News Everything you need to catch up on, right here in one big guide.

        Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

        premium_icon Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

        News ‘Funding more important than ever to ensure vibrant, thriving arts and cultural...

        REVEALED: Gympie’s most expensive suburbs

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s most expensive suburbs

        News The average house price in one surprise suburb has skyrocketed 33% in the past 4...

        ‘DISGUSTING’: Illegal dumping ruins popular family spot

        premium_icon ‘DISGUSTING’: Illegal dumping ruins popular family spot

        News Tin Can Bay residents rightfully outraged at the illegal dumping of rubbish near...