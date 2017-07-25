Mozzies don't like deodorant and they're not alone

WITH more than 300 people in our health district diagnosed with Ross River Virus in the past seven months it's well worth noting the recent discovery that if you smell nice you might avoid mozzie bites.

It's true - and a sweet case of natural justice for anybody who has had to stand beside someone or share an elevator with someone averse to good hygiene habits.

Mosquitoes are drawn to chemicals in breath and sweat and this can apparently be affected by your blood type, how often you shower and whether or not you've been drinking.

A 2016 study of mosquito biting habits in the Netherlands found they are less drawn to parts of the body covered in deodorant.

This is good news for some, bad for others. As somebody who has always hated the smell and feel of insect repellent, it's great to know deodorant might work just as well.

The olfactory assault on anyone nearby might be a little intense but at least it will be a "nice” intensity - unlike the eye-watering intensity of BO.

It is timely too that the Wide Bay Burnett Organisation of Councils is reportedly about to embark on a plan to deal with mosquito numbers and/or breeding in the broader region.