Moy Pocket farmers sponsored to attend national conference

Moy Pocket farmers Matthew and Michelle Trace will attend national agri-food conference Farm2Plate Exchange in May thanks to sponsorship from Norco.

Subsidising the attendance of farmers at Farm2Plate Exchange – an event attracting some of the biggest names in Australian food and agriculture – is one of the ways Norco maintains a strong working relationship with its membership.

Regionality managing director Rose Wright thanked Norco for the contribution it was making to allow more farmers to attend the conference, which would highlight topics aimed to generate a more sustainable future for the agri-food industry.

“During drought and bushfire, Norco has stepped up to provide a drought recovery component to help farmers recover,” she said.

“There is no question 2020 was one of the most difficult years on record but many of our farmers have demonstrated their strength and resilience by pivoting their businesses into innovations like agritourism and new distribution models to adapt to ongoing changing conditions.”

Key speakers include:

· Charles Massy, author and regenerative farmer

· Bruce Pascoe, indigenous author and farmer

· Matthew Evans, Fat Pig Farm

· Christine Manfield, chef and writer

· Ben Cole, Wide Open Agriculture

· Prof David Hughes, expert on global food industry trends

· Dr Georgina Davis, CEO Queensland Farmers Federation

· Mirijana Prica, managing director Food Innovation Australia Limited

· and special guest, America’s most famous farmer, Joel Salatin, livestreamed from Polyface Farm USA.

Early bird tickets are on sale until March 31 and general admission tickets will then be available: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/farm2plate-exchange-australia-2021-tickets-97241581187

The full Farm2Plate Exchange program is available here: www.regionality.com.au