Mowing businesses are fuming over Gympie Regional Council’s tender process for a grounds maintenance contract.
News

Mowing businesses ‘shafted’ by Gympie council tender process

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Nov 2019 12:30 AM
MOWING companies are fuming over a Gympie Regional Council tender process they say is leaving them in limbo.

The contract grounds maintenance work was expected to approved by the council at last week’s ordinary meeting, but was ultimately withdrawn.

And those waiting for a decision are unhappy.

One source, (all requested anonymity as they are still hoping to win work with the council), said he was holding onto staff “when we can’t afford to”.

One company owner said they are holding onto staff “we can’t afford”.

He said this was necessary as they would be expected to start ASAP if they win. And the radio silence around the item, which was to be discussed in committee, did not help.

“The first I knew was (Wednesday) morning that the tender was withdrawn,” he said.

“We’re just not allowed to talk to anyone,” he said.

Another said the process, even from the start where one must wade through language professional contract writers “struggle to understand” was giving businesses the sharp end of the stick.

“They’re just getting shafted because of the way the council is conducting the tender process,” he said.

“It is a lot of effort to put in a tender.”

This included not only the financial cost to the business, but also the time commitments from owners in writing the tender - all of which add up for businesses.

Gympie five ways town hall

A council spokesman said the a “technical issue” forced the item to be pulled.

“Councillors would have been unable to properly consider the item, consequently the item was withdrawn,” he said.

He said no details can be discussed after the tenders are submitted and closed to “protect the integrity of the process”. The tender will be back on the agenda at the November 27 meeting.

