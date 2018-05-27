MOVING ON: Beloved Widgee business up for sale

BYE-BYE: Widgee General Store's current owners Karen and Peter Alexander (left) are looking to move on from the business.

THEY'VE done wonders with the Widgee General Store over their four-year journey as joint owners, but Pete and Karen Alexander are now pulling up stumps on the business as they look ahead to their next project.

The couple came to the region as strangers from Alice Springs who "didn't know anyone”, but soon set about putting their signature stamp on the multi-purpose store.

The Widgee General store is up for sale. Contributed

Reflecting on their time spend operating the store, the couple said they had enjoyed being able to meet locals and branch out into their new community.

"We always wanted to do this, it was something on the bucket list for us,” Pete said.

"We're happy we've done it, we love it.”

"It's been great getting to know everyone, we've had a lot of support from them and it's been nice just to have them come in and have a chat.”

WIDGEE NEWS: Peter & Karen Alexander of Widgee General Store were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for their continued support of Widgee Rural Fire Brigade by First Officer Barry Dyer (second from left) and Brigade Chairman Chris Lhotka (right).

Among the highlights of their tenure as owners of the combination fuel station, post office, bottle shop and dine-in/take-away store includes the addition of a 1960s-styled diner, complete with pictures of pop culture icons Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

"We worked hard to get that done,” Karen said.

"The diner seats about 24 people, and they get to come in and have a milkshake and just enjoy themselves.

"It's a real meeting place, it's central to the community.”

A "heart and soul” business of the Widgee community, the general store has been running for over 20 years and has seen profits "steadily rise” in recent years, according to seller Biz Sales Direct.

Mr & Mrs Alexander said they weren't sure what they'll do next, but wanted to remain in the community they have come to love so much.

"We're just thinking about it at the moment, but we want to stay in Widgee,” Karen said.

"It's a good community, we like it here, we've laid roots here,” Pete agreed.

"We hope the next owners take it further forward, we'd hate to see it go backwards.”

The Widgee General Store's sale price is currently listed at $395,000 + stock at valuation.

Call Jan on 0432 554 775 for more information, or view the video online here.