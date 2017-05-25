Moving mountains one shovel at a time

THERE is an angel in our midst.

This region prides itself on its big heart and powerful community spirit, and it keeps producing extraordinary people who devote themselves to the greater good.

People like Linda Shum, widow, grandmother, guardian angel and saviour to hundreds or even thousands of abandoned and often disabled Chinese babies and children - the human aftermath of China's now defunct One Child Policy.

Linda has dedicated the last 20 years of her life travelling back and forth to China, building orphanages and giving China's estimated 600,000 to one million orphans a chance at life.

Linda will this morning host the local launch of her story, China Baby Love, written by ABC reporter and former China correspondent Jane Hutcheon, at the Gympie library.

It has not been an easy road, but amid the stories of heartache in China Baby Love, are stories of survival and hope.

The Brisbane launch of China Baby Love earlier this month was booked out.

China Baby Love retails for $32.99 and can be purchased through ABC Books.