Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former captain Jason Scanes said he was particularly impressed with the mother who had recognised the boys, including her own son, and told police, hoping to get them back on the right track.
Former captain Jason Scanes said he was particularly impressed with the mother who had recognised the boys, including her own son, and told police, hoping to get them back on the right track.
News

Veteran meets with teens who vandalised M’boro war memorial

Carlie Walker
25th Feb 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Fraser Coast ex-serviceman has spoken with a the young men involved in damaging a war memorial in Maryborough, saying it is something the teens "greatly regret".

Former captain Jason Scanes said he was particularly impressed with the mother who had recognised the boys, including her own son, and told police, hoping to get them back on the right track.

The damage to the memorial, which happened last month, left the statue of Lieutenant Duncan Chapman damaged and the military trail story panels at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial smashed.

"I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector, Gary Pettiford and the Maryborough Police in pursuing the vandalism to Maryborough's Queens Park Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial," Mr Scanes said.

"I had the pleasure to speak with the youths involved and was heartened to hear the vandalism was not anti-military motivated.

"Rather it was kids making a poor decision which they deeply regret.

"During my discussion with those involved I had the opportunity to educate them on the significance of Australia's military history and the importance of memorials to veterans and local communities.

"I enforced values such as integrity, courage and leadership, discussed the history of the Anzacs, the significance of battles like Gallipoli and Pozieres and the service and sacrifice of Australia's Service men and women.

"These youths engaged willingly in this meeting, they listened intently, were respectful, asked questions and were sincere in their regret for their actions.

"I hope that they are able to learn from this mistake and move forward displaying the values of integrity in their actions; the courage to deter others from this type of behaviour and leadership in making good decisions that others will follow."

maryborough memorial veteran war memorial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Ed says Gympie does not need a new public high school

        Premium Content Qld Ed says Gympie does not need a new public high school

        News QLD Ed has used last year’s enrolment numbers to maintain Gympie High is only half full and James Nash has room for another 400 students

        O’Brien: ‘Net zero emissions will cost Aussie livelihoods’

        Premium Content O’Brien: ‘Net zero emissions will cost Aussie livelihoods’

        News His comments came amid reports he was among at least five government MPs moving to...

        Gympie grub slammed girlfriend’s head into car window

        Premium Content Gympie grub slammed girlfriend’s head into car window

        News The 21-year-old stayed on Tinder despite getting a girlfriend on the app and later...

        Old, used cars becoming the norm for young drivers, say RACQ

        Premium Content Old, used cars becoming the norm for young drivers, say RACQ

        News A new survey revealed major changes in first car buying behaviour, with young...