Veteran meets with teens who vandalised M’boro war memorial

Former captain Jason Scanes said he was particularly impressed with the mother who had recognised the boys, including her own son, and told police, hoping to get them back on the right track.

A Fraser Coast ex-serviceman has spoken with a the young men involved in damaging a war memorial in Maryborough, saying it is something the teens "greatly regret".

The damage to the memorial, which happened last month, left the statue of Lieutenant Duncan Chapman damaged and the military trail story panels at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial smashed.

"I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector, Gary Pettiford and the Maryborough Police in pursuing the vandalism to Maryborough's Queens Park Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial," Mr Scanes said.

"I had the pleasure to speak with the youths involved and was heartened to hear the vandalism was not anti-military motivated.

"Rather it was kids making a poor decision which they deeply regret.

"During my discussion with those involved I had the opportunity to educate them on the significance of Australia's military history and the importance of memorials to veterans and local communities.

"I enforced values such as integrity, courage and leadership, discussed the history of the Anzacs, the significance of battles like Gallipoli and Pozieres and the service and sacrifice of Australia's Service men and women.

"These youths engaged willingly in this meeting, they listened intently, were respectful, asked questions and were sincere in their regret for their actions.

"I hope that they are able to learn from this mistake and move forward displaying the values of integrity in their actions; the courage to deter others from this type of behaviour and leadership in making good decisions that others will follow."