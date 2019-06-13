Moving fast on new Gympie region recreation trails

MOVING FAST: Rail trail and River to Rail projects are moving fast as some near completion.

MOVING FAST: Rail trail and River to Rail projects are moving fast as some near completion.

NEW walking, riding and cycling trails will soon be finished at Imbil and Gympie.

But the Kilkivan rail trail project has run into problems crossing Wide Bay Creek, Gympie Regional Council officers have reported.

Thursday's councillor briefing was told of funding success for the final $350,000 stage of the Gympie River to Rail Trail, which will link the Mary River with the Rattler.

Councillors were told of the imminent completion of the trail section which will run from the Sands Riverside Parkland to Brisbane Rd and the One Mile Sports Precinct, via the Deep Creek Conservation Area.

That section received $1 million under the state Works for Queensland program and will be completed by the end of this month.

Stage 3 will go from there to the Aquatic and Recreation Centre and the Mary Valley Rattler precinct.

The Mary Valley Rail Trail from Imbil to Brooloo is on track to open by June 30, with the help of $600,000 under Works for Queensland.

The Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail is already open through Goomeri and the South Burnett Region, but remains rough in places.

One challenge has been the Wide Bay Creek crossing, in an area marked for the state government's highest level of environmental protection.

Councillors were told a simple solution had now been proposed, involving standard concrete culverts over a narrow section of the creek.

And another $100,000 has been secured under Works for Queensland for improving the surface of the trail, which at this stage is mostly railway ballast over the Gympie region section.