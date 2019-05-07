What’s leaving Netflix in May

Baby fever has hit the world, and I really am happy for Meghan Markle, Amy Schumer and soon-to-be mum (again) Kim Kardashian. I'm also perfectly happy oohing and aaahing from the comfort of Instagram, while I sit in blissful child-free silence and catch the latest Netflix shows before they are gone.

The Perfect Man (May 8): While we'll take the title with a grain of salt (a perfect man, cute), this film is a classic Hilary Duff rom-com romp. With some seriously questionable catfishing, and a nausea-inducing happy ending this is a great flick to indulge your rom-com guilty pleasure, or brutally disparage with a nice red in hand.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (May 9): Singing popstar chipmunks, need I say more? This film was an adaptation of a novelty record created in the 50s and was a massive crowd favourite, despite some disparaging critical reviews. It may be corny with some truly basic potty humour, but it's got catchy music and anthropomorphic chipmunks who you just want to take home in your pocket so it's a definite winner.

Killer Kids (May 18): If your true crime addiction is usually sated with Law and Order SVU re-runs, Killer Kids might be the show for you. A grim Canadian docuseries exploring the stories and motivations behind children who have committed crimes, it's a very terrifying glimpse into a dark world that is seldom ventured into.

Upper Middle Bogan (May 23): Australian humour at its absolute finest, Upper Middle Bogan follows the journey of a woman who discovers she is adopted and seeks out her birth parents. What she gets is a culture that could not be more different to her stiff upper lip childhood, and she slowly grows to love the motocross-crazed and very loveable family from which she originated.