Move to cut red tape for small producers

BUSINESS could soon be booming for the producers of popular market stall goodies after the state government unveiled plans to cut red tape and boost support.

Small Business minister Shannon Fentiman yesterday announced a package of support for the producers including grants of up to $5000 - available now - as well as a mentoring program.

"Whether its honey or macadamia nuts, chocolates or jams, cheeses or gluten-free goodies, Queensland's artisan producers are creating one of a kind food and beverage products," Ms Fentiman said.

"We want more artisan businesses to start, grow and employ more Queenslanders and that's why we have detailed a range of measures including the new Artisan Producer Grants."

Ms Fentiman said the Government had also asked its better regulation taskforce to review regulations governing the sale of such goods at markets across the state.

"If you want to go to different markets in Brisbane City, maybe Mount Tamborine or Logan or Moreton Bay you have different requirements, different forms, different fees.

"This is designed to bring all of that together… to make sure that they have just got one application and it is streamlines across local government areas, particularly in southeast Queensland.

Darren and Joanne Molloy of Old Cossack Drinks Co. Picture: Peter Wallis



"We are working with LGAQ (Local Government Association of Queensland) and the councils to try and streamline these applications and licensing fees for our local producers.

"We are also bringing together all the different government agencies that are doings bits of pieces of work …to encourage our local artisan producers to be networked and to have better support from government to be helped through the supply chain to get their product to market."

Goodwill Projects founder Mark Power- whose business hosts a series of farmer's markets - said the different rules and regulations were proving an impediment to some producers thinking of branching out.

"Queensland is home to so many incredible producers and it's fantastic initiatives are in place to plan for the future growth of the industry," Mr Power said.

"Local stall holders such as Darren and Jo Molloy from Old Cossack Kifir Beverages are already stocking their beverages in stores across Australia and we want to help other local producers like them to expand locally, and internationally."

"The biggest impediment to getting people into Brisbane to trade that might be from the Moreton shire, Logan, shire, Ipswich or Toowoomba is that they can't meet the food licence requirements. That can be $500 or $600 a year."