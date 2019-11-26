Move over Quins, there are new leaders in Gympie cricket

CRICKET: Move over Harlequins there are new leaders for the Gympie Regional Cricket Association on Saturday.

Last season’s grand final runners-up Murgon have knocked the Quins from the prime seat after they lead the table for 10 weeks.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - Wests v Murgon Murgon Lehman Brunjes photos Zahner Photography.

Murgon defeated Wests by 104 runs on Keith Manthey Oval and received two bonus points to bowl the home team out for 88 after 23.2 overs.

Murgon went into the crease first and put on a 192 run total. Opener Jason Webber made an unbeaten 81.

Wests young gun bowlers Callum Weller and Dhingi Malek took 3 wickets each to stop the run total ticking over and the captain Anthony Brogden took 2/8.

Returning from his Australian duties Brendan Westlake stood out in the struggling Wests side making 52 but his side were all out for 88 after 23.2 overs.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - Kenilworth v Harlequins Kenilworth Kelvin Cochrane photos Zahner Photography.

Murgons Thomas Carney took 4/21 and Kieran Askin 2/3 to restrict Wests. With two bonus points received from this victory, Murgon are the new table leaders.

Reigning premiers Colts were quick to chase down the 106 run total made by Valleys.

Valleys struggled with numbers and their squad was boasted by their B-grade players.

It was Valleys who batted first with Steven O’Brien making 30 and Wayde Goatham 38.

Colts strong bowling line-up were quick to take out the Valleys XI, spinner Andrew ‘Chappy’ Mallett took 4/15, paceman Chris Huges 3/22 and Gary McClintock 2/36.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - Valleys v Colts Valleys Steven O'Brien photos Zahner Photography.

Colts wicketkeeper Dean Walker made 53 and Cameron Crush made 19 to chase down the total with five wickets in hand.

It was a nailbiting victory for the second placed Harlequins over Kenilworth.

Usually a strong batting side, the Quins struggled with the bat and were bowled for 123.

Aaron Muir made 18 and opener Owen Dugdale and president, captain and wicketkeeper Shaun Ringuet both made 14.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - Kenilworth v Harlequins Kenilworth Steven Ledger photos Zahner Photography.

Kenilworth’s Steve Ledger and Tim Kross took three wickets each.

Ledger and Kross backed up their strong bowling performance with the bat, Ledger made 31 and Kross 18.

Quins bowling attack were able to defend the total, Mackenzie Reen took 3/22 and Danny Shepperson and Scott Millard both took two wickets each.

The top four has Murgon 35, Harlequins 33, Colts 32 and Kenilworth 26.

Valleys take on Wests on Kozminsky Oval, Harlequins hosts Murgon and Colts travel south to take on Kenilworth at the Kenilworth Showgrounds.

All matches are on Saturday, November 30 and start at 12.30pm.