Truck rollover on motorway
News

Massive delays as truck rollover leaks 200L of fuel on road

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Sep 2018 12:27 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM

UPDATE: BOTH lanes of Kawana Way at Mountain Creek are blocked as emergency crews work to clear a truck rollover.

The truck rolled at the round-a-bout near the Sunshine Motorway on ramp about 12pm spilling more than 200L of furl on the road.

The truck was carrying 5000 litres of diesel fuel. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were working to upright the truck and clear the fluid from the road.

Traffic is being diverted westbound towards Tanawha and delays are expected.
 

EARLIER: A TRUCK carrying 5000 litres of fuel has shut down one lane of the Sunshine Motorway after it rolled at a roundabout.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said the truck has spilled about 200 litres of fuel onto the road after it rolled near the Sunshine Motorway on ramp and Kawana Way at Mountain Creek.

Police, paramedics, fire crews and council are on scene.

The spokeswoman said firefighters were working to clear up the scene.

CRASH: Truck rollover on Sunshine Motorway at Mountain Creek.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the truck driver was out of the vehicle and uninjured.

Police are diverting traffic.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

