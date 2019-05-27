Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway earlier this morning is causing chaos for drivers in the area.
A three-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway earlier this morning is causing chaos for drivers in the area. Michelle Munro
News

Motorway chaos after multi-vehicle peak-hour crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th May 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is blocked for drivers heading north on the Sunshine Motorway this morning after a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolaba.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes before the Mooloolaba Rd exit just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No one was injured in the crash.

A traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway is causing delays for drivers heading north towards Maroochydore this morning.
A traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway is causing delays for drivers heading north towards Maroochydore this morning. Annie Caughey

Drivers are experiencing heavy congestion, with traffic reportedly backed up through Nicklin Way. Witnesses say it's a "gridlock" through Mountain Creek and Brightwater.

Delays are expected and motorists have been urged to proceed with caution.

mooloolaba sunshine coast traffic sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    premium_icon 'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    Crime THIS mother of four died in horrific, suspicious circumstances almost five years ago. But no one has been charged over her death.

    Traffic disrupted for 30 minutes after crash near Gympie

    premium_icon Traffic disrupted for 30 minutes after crash near Gympie

    News Two-vehicle crash occurred at notorious intersection.

    VIDEO: Rider 'stable' after downhill crash in Gympie region

    premium_icon VIDEO: Rider 'stable' after downhill crash in Gympie region

    News A dirt bike rider was injured in the Gympie region yesterday.

    VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

    premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

    Offbeat Daffy the Duck has heads turning at the Gympie golf club.