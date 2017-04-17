Motorists risking lives in school zones: RACQ

SCHOOL IS BACK: Police will be targeting speeding motorists in school zones as the holiday break comes to an end.

RACQ has put drivers on notice ahead of school returning tomorrow, as new statistics reveal the shocking number of motorists speeding through school zones.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ has shown more than 18,000 motorists were fined last year for exceeding the school zone speed limit by more than 13km/h.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said with school zones back in force from tomorrow, it was a timely reminder for motorists to slow down.

"Last year we saw more than 3,000 more speeding fines issued within school zones than the previous year, this is disappointing and incredibly dangerous,” Ms Ritchie said.

"It's important to obey 40km/h speed limits for the safety of children and adults alike.

"Roads surrounding schools become a hive of activity as kids are dropped off and picked up, or are walking, skateboarding and riding bicycles to and from school.”

Ms Ritchie reminded drivers the reduced 40km/h zones take effect from 7-9am and 2-4pm weekdays, unless otherwise signed.

"Children can be unpredictable so it's up to motorists to be alert and prepared for anything, and always abide by the speed limit,” she said.

"If you are going to be speeding through school zones, expect to be caught. The police will be out in force.”