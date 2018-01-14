Motorists fear Section C a 'trap' for wildlife

Motorists are worried the new highway stretch could be a deathtrap for animals.

Motorists are worried the new highway stretch could be a deathtrap for animals. Donna Anderson

HOW safe is Section C of the highway for wildlife?

Motorists on the new section have questioned if enough has been done, with dead animals reported beside the road.

"Once they get onto the highway, it's basically a trap for them and they can't get back off because of the concrete barrier in the middle,” Katrina Brieschke said.

"It's not that I am a bleeding heart for the animals, but it's a case of the animals don't have an easy way to remove themselves from the highway.

"I've seen koalas just bounce between the fence and the concrete barrier back and forth, not knowing where to go.”

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the depart- ment was committed to animal safety.

He said there were measures to help protect wildlife along the corridor, including more

than 14km of fencing along Section C.

"This fencing includes fauna ramps installed at gaps in the fencing to allow fauna to pass through should it find itself inside the road corridor,” he said.

There were two underpasses and four wildlife bridges at creek crossings for animals between Gympie and the Mary Valley Link Rd, he said.

"Although the department cannot guarantee there will be no impact to fauna along highways such as Cooroy to Curra, every attempt is made to minimise potential harm to wildlife,” he said.

He said the department would continue to monitor the fauna protection measures.