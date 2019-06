DELAYED: A truck roll-over earlier this morning has caused delays for early morning commuters in Gympie.

DELAYED: A truck roll-over earlier this morning has caused delays for early morning commuters in Gympie. Kevin Farmer

TRAFFIC was at a standstill for several hours after a B-Double truck rolled-over on the Bruce Highway earlier today.

The truck rolled-over just after 2.45am near Spring Valley Road, Gympie with a heavy tow-truck unavailable to remove the B-Double until 7.30am this morning.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Traffic is now flowing in both directions,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

It's believed the truck has now been towed away.