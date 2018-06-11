Menu
TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings.
News

Motorist reported trapped after car goes over embankment

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Jun 2018 1:24 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM

UPDATE: PARAMEDICS and fire-fighters arrived at the scene of a crash only to find no patient.

Emergency services got a call after midday to reports of a car that had gone over an embankment, 200m away from Cooroy Belli Ck Rd at Ridgewood.

However, when crews arrived there was no motorist on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Amergency Service spokesman said fire crews waited on scene until the car was towed.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a reported single vehicle crash with initial reports suggesting a motorist has gone over an embankment.

The crash, on Cooroy Belli Ck Rd at Ridgewood occurred at 12.54pm.

Reports suggest the motorist is trapped in the vehicle.

Fire crews, police and paramedics are on their way.

crash emergency paramedics police queensland fire and emergency services sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

