Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Motorist mistakes stairs for carpark entrance

by Daniel Bateman
22nd Nov 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has crashed their four-wheel drive at a major Cairns shopping centre, after mistaking stairs for the entrance to an underground carpark.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene at Stockland Shopping Centre at Earlville, after the incident occurred just before 11.30am.

Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville
Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville

Witnesses said the female driver of the four-wheel drive appeared to take the wrong entrance to the bottom carpark.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was uninjured, however suffering shock from the incident.

Emergency services are trying to remove the vehicle from the accessway.

More Stories

car accident carpark driving mistake motorist shopping centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

        premium_icon Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

        News Gayndah Orange Festival has a new committee for 2021, and are proposing new changes for the event.

        Fires, formals and freedom fight - it’s been a big 2 weeks

        Fires, formals and freedom fight - it’s been a big 2 weeks

        News WHILE the Class of 2019 provided the region with a stunning and glamorous spark...

        YOUR GUIDE: 53 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 53 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News It’s time to get in the groove with this rare and impressive example of a 1960s...

        Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        premium_icon Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        News The Queensland Coroner has continued its refusal to explain over four years of...