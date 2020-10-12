Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A person has died in a traffic crash on the New England Highway.
A person has died in a traffic crash on the New England Highway.
News

Motorist dies after truck, car collide

Michael Nolan
11th Oct 2020 8:08 AM | Updated: 12th Oct 2020 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS, police and firefighters were called to a crash near the intersection of the New England Highway and Rifle Range Rd at Greenmount.

They arrived to find a car on fire after it had collided with a truck, about 2.40am.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital.

The highway was blocked for several hours.

Investigations continue.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks qld road toll
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Coast woman dead, children hurt in horror crash

        Premium Content Fraser Coast woman dead, children hurt in horror crash

        Breaking A WOMAN has died and two children have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash.

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff

        • 12th Oct 2020 5:16 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Gympie’s booming beef industry ‘encouraging’ for producers

        Premium Content Gympie’s booming beef industry ‘encouraging’ for producers

        News “It’s quite extraordinary when you see retail prices going up, to see the demand...