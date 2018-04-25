Motoring group applauds Gympie Bypass, wants detail on spend

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

MONDAY'S $800 million Federal Government commitment to fund and fast-track the Gympie Bypass, also known as Section D, between Woondum and Curra, would add to the $200 million the Queensland Government had committed to the project during its 2017 election campaign.

RACQ head of public policy Rebecca Michael said the project would be critical in saving hundreds of lives and would also reduce the risk of flood on one of the State's busiest roads.

"It's so important we get this bypass around Gympie as soon as possible because we've already lost too many lives on the Cooroy to Curra stretch. This road is also very susceptible to flooding and can force freight to a standstill during weather events,” Dr Michael said.

Dr Michael said despite the funding announcement, RACQ remained concerned about the lack of detail from both the State and Federal governments around the Bruce Highway Trust.

"Despite the Bruce Highway Trust being touted by the Queensland Government in its election campaign, we still have no idea on how this trust is going to work. At the moment, it's really nothing more than a bunch of commitments that are dependent on federal funding,” she said.

"We need to know how they'll work together on this, and how the State and Feds will join forces to make sure the Bruce gets the attention it will continue to need.

"The Bruce Highway Trust has a total investment remit of $1 billion annually and it is imperative we start to see the detail around Trust so there can be long-term investment certainty.