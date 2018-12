MORNING CRASH: A man has been transported to the Gympie Hospital after a motorcycle crash in Curra this morning.

MORNING CRASH: A man has been transported to the Gympie Hospital after a motorcycle crash in Curra this morning. File

A SINGLE vehicle motorcycle crash earlier this morning left one man with a minor leg injury.

The crash occurred on Hoopers Road, Curra at 6:30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.