Motorcyclist to hospital after Two Mile driveway crash

A MAN in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a driveway incident involving a motorcycle and a car at Two Mile, ambulance officials say.

The crash occurred just before 8.30am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said this morning.

She described the man's injuries as minor and said it was believed he was the motorcyclist.

Both vehicles were damaged in the impact.

Police were still investigating the incident, which occurred in the driveway of a unit block adjacent to the corner of Wadell Rd and the Bruce Hwy.