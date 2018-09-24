Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
News

Motorcyclist’s silly stunt at 100km/h

by Dan Knowles
22nd Sep 2018 5:30 PM

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been spotted pulling stunts at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway during one of the busiest periods of the year on Queensland's roads.

The rider, who was sporting an orange novelty helmet, was riding southbound near the Deception Bay turn off when they leant on the handle bars, lifted their right leg from beside their machine and swung it up and under themselves and continued down the highway side saddle at full speed.

The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.
The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.

The bizarre manoeuvre came at a time the highway was full of vehicles and families heading off on a the first day of the school holiday break and when police had vowed to be out in force to help keep the roads safe.

Related Items

bruce highway holidays motorcyclist stunt

Top Stories

    WATCH: Shocking moment skydiver falls from tree

    premium_icon WATCH: Shocking moment skydiver falls from tree

    News DISTRESSING CONTENT: A festival patron has caught the shocking moments a skydiver fell from a tree he was caught in at Kandanga.

    POWER 30: Sneak peak into Gympie's most influential #28

    premium_icon POWER 30: Sneak peak into Gympie's most influential #28

    Offbeat A third glimpse into this year's list of the region's power people.

    UPDATE: Woolooga-Sexton blaze contained, embers still burn

    UPDATE: Woolooga-Sexton blaze contained, embers still burn

    News Firefighters continue to monitor the fire and its remnants.

    Concerns over proposed Bruce Highway Bypass design

    premium_icon Concerns over proposed Bruce Highway Bypass design

    News There is no direct exit north or south on to Tin can Bay Rd.

    Local Partners