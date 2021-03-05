Menu
A motorcyclist was taken to Gympie Hospital after a crash at Glenwood late Thursday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash north of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
5th Mar 2021 10:21 AM
A motorcyclist had to be taken to Gympie Hospital late yesterday afternoon after a crash at Glenwood.

Paramedics transported the patient, of unspecified age or gender, to the hospital following the crash on Gaunt Road at about 4.33pm, per the Queensland Ambulance Service.

That crash came before a teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a nasty single vehicle crash at North Deep Creek last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on North Deep Creek Rd after the crash reportedly occurred at about 11.36pm.

The teen was flown to the Sunshine Coast for further treatment, and another person was taken stable to Gympie Hospital.

