Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
News

Council speaks after fatal crash with mayor

by STAFF WRITERS
30th Jan 2020 10:16 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist after he collided with Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill's car.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets about 7.50am.

Townsville Police Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said a doctor was at the scene working on the man when emergency services arrived.

The man's motorcycle had collided with the left side of Cr Hill's vehicle. The front wheel had broken off the mangled wreckage and was behind the motorcycle.

"The forensic crash unit have attended and the investigation is ongoing," Snr Sgt Wilkie said.

Traffic was chaotic when police arrived at the scene, Snr Sgt Wilkie said.

Tow trucks arrived at the scene about 9.20am to clear the intersection.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. The Commodore belongs to Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. The Commodore belongs to Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics transported the man to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It was confirmed by police at the scene a short time later that the motorcyclist had died in hospital.

A Townsville City Council spokesperson released the following statement just after 10.30am this morning:

"Townsville City Council confirms that Mayor Jenny Hill was involved in a traffic incident this morning. Police are currently investigating.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy.

"We understand that the Mayor is currently being treated for shock.

"No further statement will be made at this time.

"We respectfully ask that all parties involved are given privacy at this time."

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

 

 

 

 

A motorbike rider has died in hospital after colliding with Mayor Jenny Hill's car on a busy Nathan Street this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 8am, closing the road to traffic.


She said paramedics transported one patient to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It's since been confirmed by police that the motorcyclist has died.

A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.
A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the driver of the car - believed to be Mayor Jenny Hill - was uninjured in the crash.


Motorists can expect delays around the crash scene on the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets as forensics examine the scene.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks mayor motorcyle crash townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        premium_icon Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        News A veteran pilot has described how he and a trainee escaped from the wreckage of their plane that plunged into water off Fraser Island yesterday.

        • 30th Jan 2020 10:48 AM
        Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        premium_icon Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        News The plane has washed up on the beach this morning

        Woman hospitalised after Tin Can Bay snakebite

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after Tin Can Bay snakebite

        News She was bitten on the leg just before 7pm.