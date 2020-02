CRASH: A motorbike rider has been taken to Gympie hospital following a crash with a car in the Cooloola Coast. Photo: File

CRASH: A motorbike rider has been taken to Gympie hospital following a crash with a car in the Cooloola Coast. Photo: File

A MOTORBIKE rider was taken to hospital after colliding with a car in the Cooloola Coast around 11.40am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Investigator Avenue and Golden Hind Avenue with reports of a motorbike and car collision.

The rider was taken to Gympie Hospital with leg and hip injuries.