Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition after a crash in Traveston just after 5.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 5.35pm to a single-vehicle crash on Traveston Road.

The patient has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The patient was not transported via rescue helicopter due to unsafe weather conditions, but was taken under lights and sirens to SCUH, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.