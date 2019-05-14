Menu
MOTORCYCLE CRASH: A motorcyclist is in a serious but stable condition after a crash at Traveston just after 5.30pm.
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
14th May 2019 6:41 PM
A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition after a crash in Traveston just after 5.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 5.35pm to a single-vehicle crash on Traveston Road.

The patient has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The patient was not transported via rescue helicopter due to unsafe weather conditions, but was taken under lights and sirens to SCUH, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

