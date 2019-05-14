Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash
A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition after a crash in Traveston just after 5.30pm.
Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 5.35pm to a single-vehicle crash on Traveston Road.
The patient has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The patient was not transported via rescue helicopter due to unsafe weather conditions, but was taken under lights and sirens to SCUH, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.