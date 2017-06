A motorcyclist has narrowly avoided serious injury in an accident at Wallu this morning.

A 33-year-old male motorcylist is currently en-route to Gympie Hospital after coming off his bike at Wallu.

The accident occurred at the corner of the Maryborough/Cooloola and Tin Can Bay Rds at a little after 10am.

The rider is believed to have sustained a fractured collar bone but a QAS spokesman confirmed the rider is in a stable condition and seemed otherwise uninjured.