PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Motorcyclist airlifted after serious Glenwood crash

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 7:54 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST suffered serious injuries in a crash at Glenwood late yesterday, Queensland Ambulance Service has reported.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics had been called to a private home in Beckmans Rd at 6.20pm after a reported single vehicle crash.

“One patient was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital via rescue helicopter in a serious condition,” the spokesman said.

The rider suffered “significant leg and pelvic injuries,” he said.

A short time later in Gympie, ambulance officers were called to another single vehicle crash in Old Maryborough Rd (about 8.25pm), but officers were unable to locate any patient at the scene.

