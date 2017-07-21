Motorcycle trail ride takes off

NO-ONE knows how big this weekend's Gympie Motorcycle Club's big Woolooga trail ride will get.

But it could well be enormous, if recent similar events to our west are any guide.

And it is at the Woolooga event that organisers will draw the raffle they started last month at their Cedar Pocket Moto Cross meeting, in aid of Gympie surfing accident victim Scott Hoare.

Not that Scott is acting like a victim, with positive reports as he struggles to recover from serious spinal injury.

The Woolooga event will be held today and tomorrow at Dray Rd, about 20km in from the Bruce Hw via the Wide Bay Hwy.

A $70 Open entry fee and $45 Novice fee includes a burger and drink voucher, valid until 1.30pm tomorrow, with single event licences available for $10 on-site.

A valued Motorcycle Queensland licence is needed for insurance purposes, a spokeswoman said.

Organisers describe the event as a "non competitive trail ride.”

The event is open to all classes of motorcycle, including unregistered vehicles.

And mini quad bikes are permitted for juniors (only) up to 110cc.

Free camping is available from Saturday breakfast to Sunday lunch, she said.

The spokeswoman said the event will raise funds for some important charities, but the raffle is dedicated to Scott Hoare, son of Gympie Motorcycle Club member Mike Hoare.

She reminded contestants and spectators of the tragic accident which changed Scott Hoare's life, when he dived over a wave and hit his head on a sandbar, breaking the C5 vertebra in his neck, leaving him quadraplegic.

"After emergency surgery and two weeks in intensive care, Scott is finally making a recovery,” she said.

The raffle, which began with ticket sales at the Cedar Pocket event, will conclude this weekend, with a big draw for $500 cash, donated by the Corbet Group, with a gear bag also included.

And there are some pretty good runner-up prizes, including Penrite oil and coolant, a $100 gift voucher and Fox goggles, Yamaha riding gear, a $50 Sportspower vouncher and lots more, she said.