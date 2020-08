Emergency services were called to a motorcycle crash at Bajool this afternoon.

A YOUNG man has suffered a significant shoulder injury after he was crushed by his motorcycle crash this afternoon.

The incident occurred around midday on Mount View Rd at Bajool, south of Rockhampton.

It is understood the male lost control of the vehicle before he was fell from the bike.

He reportedly landed on a rock with the motorcycle landing on top of him.

He was transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.