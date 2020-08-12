Motorbike stolen in SA found decade later in Gympie storage

The stolen motorcycle was found a decade later in a storage container belonging to a Gypmie woman, who didn’t know it was stolen. Picture: FILE PHOTO Rodney Stevens

The stolen motorcycle was found a decade later in a storage container belonging to a Gypmie woman, who didn’t know it was stolen. Picture: FILE PHOTO Rodney Stevens

A WOMAN will have to pay $1800 after a motorbike taken from a ute in South Australia was found in her shipping container more than a decade later, when a new owner tried to register it and discovered it was stolen.

The Gympie woman, Julie Ann Queen, did not steal the motorcycle, but stored it in a shipping container after it turned up at her house one day, left by a visitor.

Queen, 51, did not know who left the motorcycle or that it was stolen, but the court heard that several people involved in drugs would leave suspect items on her large property over the years.

When moving out of her Fisherman’s Pocket house Queen, rented two shipping containers to store her belongings and items outside on her property, which included the bike.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

She failed to continuing paying rent on the containers and on March 27, 2019, Queen was given a notice that her containers would be sold unless she paid rent, which went unanswered.

On April 14, 2019, the containers were opened and the contents sold off; the motorcycle was traded in, was bought by a 21-year-old for $1500 in July 2019.

The man then spent more money to modify the bike, making it roadworthy, but when he tried to register it at Gympie it was discovered that the bike had been stolen from South Australia in 2005.

The owner of the bike back then claimed his insurance and was paid out for the theft, so the bike was returned to the insurance company, leaving the new owner out of pocket more than $1500.

Queen pleaded guilty to possession of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

“I didn’t steal it and I don’t know who did,” Queen told Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

Queen said she was moving house and had just put everything on the property into storage.

“You’re not guilty of stealing the bike,” Mr Callaghan said.

He said it seemed that “dodgy characters” used to come and go from the property.

Mr Callaghan fined Queen $300 and ordered she pay $1500 in compensation for the man who bought the bike.

No conviction was recorded.