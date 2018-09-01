Menu
The three-car pile-up on Mary St this morning. Josh Preston
Motorbike stack, Mary St pile-up around Gympie this morning

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Sep 2018 1:20 PM

A MORNING motorbike ride gone wrong and a three-car pile-up in the CBD have made for a busy Saturday so far for emergency service crews in Gympie.

At around 10:24am QAS crews were called to a residence on Mary Valley Road at Long Flat, where a 13-year-old boy sustained a broken wrist after stacking his motorbike during a paddock ride.

A QAS spokesman said the boy was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Crews were then called to the CBD outside the Gympie Mini Market at approximately 11:49am after an elderly man accidentally accelerated his Holden Commodore into the back of a stationary Toyota Yaris, pushing it into a Toyota Fortuner.

Murray Benton, the owner of the Fortuner, said the man had been attempting to park his Commodore before the incident, and his wife was directing him from the footpath.

Nobody was reported injured at the scene.

