A motorbike rider was taken to Gympie Hospital after a crash at Rainbow Beach at the weekend. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Motorbike rider hospitalised after nasty Rainbow Beach crash

JOSH PRESTON
21st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A motorbike rider was taken to Gympie Hospital after a nasty crash at Rainbow Beach late Saturday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash on Bombala Crescent about 2:50pm.

From there they took one patient on to Gympie Hospital with unspecified injuries, but in a stable condition.

Shortly after the QAS reported paramedics responded to a call to an “alleged wounding” at a private Cooloola Cove residence at about 4.52pm.

QAS media said one person had been taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following that incident.

No more information relating to the alleged wounding has been released at this time.

