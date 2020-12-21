Motorbike rider hospitalised after nasty Rainbow Beach crash
A motorbike rider was taken to Gympie Hospital after a nasty crash at Rainbow Beach late Saturday afternoon.
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash on Bombala Crescent about 2:50pm.
From there they took one patient on to Gympie Hospital with unspecified injuries, but in a stable condition.
Shortly after the QAS reported paramedics responded to a call to an “alleged wounding” at a private Cooloola Cove residence at about 4.52pm.
QAS media said one person had been taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following that incident.
No more information relating to the alleged wounding has been released at this time.