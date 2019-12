CAR CRASH: Police are investigating a crash that happened earlier this morning in Gympie. Photo: File

CAR CRASH: Police are investigating a crash that happened earlier this morning in Gympie. Photo: File

POLICE are investigating a crash that happened earlier this morning in Gympie.

A motorbike rider sustained injury after crashing into a powerpole on Banks Pocket Road just after 3.10am, at Bath Terrace.

Paramedics, Fireys and Police attended the scene soon after but the driver of the vehicle could not be located.

Investigations are continuing.