Police are calling for witnesses to come forward. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Motorbike rider critical after Coffs smash

Janine Watson
27th Oct 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
A man remains in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Coffs Harbour.

Shortly before 4.45pm yesterday, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Bonville after a motorcycle and a Mercedes station wagon towing a trailer collided in the southbound lane.

The incident occurred about 600m south of the Lyons Road overpass

The rider, a 77-year-old Urunga man, was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

The Mercedes driver, a 69-year-old man, was not injured and has undergone mandatory testing.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash have commenced, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate

