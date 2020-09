One person is in hospital after a motorbike crash at Lake Borumba.

One person is in hospital after a motorbike crash at Lake Borumba.

A MOTORBIKE crash at Lake Borumba has put one person in hospital this afternoon.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash on Yabba Creek Rd at about 12.56pm, where they found one patient of unspecified age or gender in need of treatment.

QAS Media confirmed that patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition as a result of the incident.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS