Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services personnel place an injured motorbike rider in an ambulance for transportation to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday night.
Emergency services personnel place an injured motorbike rider in an ambulance for transportation to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday night. Bulletin staff
Breaking

Motorbike crash in North Rockhampton

4th Mar 2019 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MALE motorbike rider was transported to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday night after he came off his bike on Norman Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.10pm where they found the rider lying on the road near the intersection of Norman Road and Foulkes Street, North Rockhampton.

 

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the rider lying on the road near the intersection of Norman Road and Foulkes Street, North Rockhampton.
Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the rider lying on the road near the intersection of Norman Road and Foulkes Street, North Rockhampton. Bulletin staff

 

The injured man, aged in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

There was minor disruption to traffic.

The Forensic Crash Unit was not required.

motorbike accident rockhampton accident traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gympie abseiler death - Police identify victim details

    premium_icon Gympie abseiler death - Police identify victim details

    News Man, 64, suffered fatal injuries, say police and ambos

    Second dingo destroyed after Fraser Island attack

    premium_icon Second dingo destroyed after Fraser Island attack

    News The euthanasia comes after another dingo was destroyed on Friday

    Don't blame the dingoes, blame their human management

    premium_icon Don't blame the dingoes, blame their human management

    Opinion Bad management - why Fraser Island needs a big change right now