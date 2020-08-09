Motocross star ‘in good spirits’ after major Coast crash

Three-time Australian motocross champion Dean Ferris with daughter Olivia Ferris at the KTM South East Queensland Junior Motocross Series at Morgan Park on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Multiple Australian motocross champion and international dirt bike superstar Dean Ferris is in the hands of Coast doctors, having been flown to hospital after a heavy crash.

The star rider and young dad was at Green Park in Elaman Creek, near Conondale, supporting the Sunshine Coast Motorcycle Club at a family/practice day when he highsided a corner and crashed to the ground about 3pm Saturday.

Such was the impact with the ground the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and Mr Ferris was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with suspected head and chest injuries.

RECOVERING: Motocross superstar Dean Ferris has crashed heavily at a Coast track and is recovering in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Raceline's Kevin Williams said Mr Ferris was "in good spirits" in hospital despite nursing some "significant injuries".

Mr Williams said Mr Ferris had a "number of broken ribs and some back pain" and there had been real concerns at the time the injuries were more serious.

"He's moving everything," Mr Williams said.

It was expected Mr Ferris would be relocated to hospital in Brisbane in the coming days for further treatment, with a formal update on his condition expected mid-next week.

Dean Ferris has starred at the Sunshine State MX Series at Coolum previously.

Mr Williams said Mr Ferris and his partner, Renae Evans, wanted to thank everyone involved in his treatment after yesterday's crash, as they focused on his recovery.

Private medics had rendered initial first aid to Mr Ferris, before paramedics and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical personnel took charge.

Lismore-born Mr Ferris is one of the nation's best riders and has raced competitively in the US.