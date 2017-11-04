Motocross mishap at Rainbow Beach

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 51-year-old man following a motorbike accident at Rainbow Beach late yesterday.

It's believed the man was riding on the beach when he lost control of the bike.

The 51-year-old was treated at the scene, for a broken ankle, by paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) before being transferred to a nearby oval where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter picked him up.

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition