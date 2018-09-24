Menu
Zachary Mackenzie will be performing his motocross stunts at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in November.
Entertainment

Motocross daredevils bound for super Coast show

Stuart Cumming
by
24th Sep 2018 4:00 PM
FREESTYLE motocross rider Zachary Mackenzie is excited about joining some of the world's best for a Sunshine Coast competition sure to bring out some wild tricks.

He will be at Sunshine Coast Stadium for the South Pacific World FMX Games to compete for a share in a $300,000 prize purse.

Mackenzie, of Gympie, returned to Australia four months ago after spending a year working shows in China.

He regularly travels up to 10 hours to put on aerial performances in Australia and welcomed the show closer to home.

"Just down the highway (will be) perfect," Mackenzie said.

 

He said competing against the likes of Red Bull X Fighters World Tour champion Clinton Moore and Nitro World Games best trick event winner Pat Bowden would bring out his best.

"It just makes you want to try that bit harder.

"You think you've really got to step up for it so it's good to have that push."

The November 17 event will also feature a monster truck showdown.

 

Organiser Clive Featherby said the event had been a year in the making.

"We are really excited to bring an event of this size to the Sunshine Coast," Mr Featherby said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

clive featherby freestyle kawana monster trucks motocross sunshine coast sunshine coast stadium
