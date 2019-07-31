Menu
CALL FOR CHANGE: Steve Wood wants to see assisted dying legalised.
Mother's death prompts Steve's call to change the law

31st Jul 2019 8:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON resident Steve Wood sat in the crowd hoping he wouldn't suffer a prolonged death when it was his time to go.

He attended the inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying a fortnight ago at The Frenchville Sports Club.

Mr Wood wanted to see the assisted dying laws changed to prevent anyone else from experiencing a painful death.

"People should have the option if they choose with their doctor and their family that when the time comes they can die," Mr Wood said.

"Rather than dragging it out, they should be able to die with dignity."

The cause was close to his heart - he was passionate about the laws changing.

"I watched my mother die and it's horrendous," he said.

"She didn't want to be in that position and I don't want to be in that position."

Mr Wood was frustrated by the assisted dying debate. He said if people were against the practice they didn't have to participate.

"It doesn't say it's mandatory. These people that get all upset about it, do what you want to do, but there's people committing suicide out there and it shouldn't have to be like that," he said.

More than 12 locals spoke from their own experience at the forum - the overwhelming majority were for changing the laws.

