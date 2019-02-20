Why mum, who confessed to burning down her house, did it

BAIL REJECTED: The mother's application for bail was immediately rejected in Dalby Magistrates Court.

A MOTHER-of-four who told police she burnt down her Tara home buried her head in her hands when she was told her bail application had been refused.

Natalie Jane Nystrom appeared distressed as Magistrate Robbie Davies told her he had "no good reason" to accept her application in Dalby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"I have to ask whether you shown the court why you should be given bail and I don't believe you've done that," Magistrate Davies said.

"I'm refusing your bail today."

Nystrom is in custody charged with burning down her rented home on Naughtin St, Tara, earlier this month.

Appearing video link, Nystrom blamed her actions on being on drugs at the time and had a "bad day".

"I know that I messed up," she told the court. "It was a one-off thing.

"That's not me."

Police prosecutor Senior-Constable Jodie Tahana said bail should not be an option for the woman after she confessed directly to police.

"The defendant readily admitted that she set fire to the home," Snr-Constable Tahana said.

The court heard Nystrom was paying $150 a week in rent for the Tara home, she told the court she believed the owners of the home were not concerned at the fact she had burnt the house to the ground.

"I'm actually good mates with the owners of the house," Nystrom said.

"To my understanding, they've put on social media they're glad that I'm okay.

"They're not worried about the house."

Nystrom's case has been adjourned until March 26.